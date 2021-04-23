Kenya: Olunga Stars in AFC Champions League

22 April 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Derrick Bacha

Kenyan forward Michael Olunga is starting to make his presence felt in Qatar at Al Duhail SC with coach Sabri Lamouchi explaining the towering striker has improved the team's attack.

The Harambee Stars vice-captain who moved to Qatar three months ago in a reported Sh1 billion move scored thrice in Duhail's 4-2 win over Iran's Esteghlal in a AFC Champions League match on Wednesday.

This feat means the former Tusker striker has now scored hat-tricks during his stint in the Kenya, Sweden, Japan, and now Qatar leagues.

"He (Olunga) deserved, of course to be the man of the match. He's a special player and his presence has helped us have a lot of attacking options," said Lamouchi, who's chequered career as a footballer saw him turn out for Italian sides Inter Milan and Parma.

Olunga was named man of the match for his impressive returns at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium ahead of the rematch between these two teams on Sunday.

Before moving to Qatar, Olunga was the topscorer in both Japan's second division and top-flight football leagues in consecutive seasons during his spell at Kashiwa Reysol.

He is expected to lead Kenya's attack at the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers which begin in June

