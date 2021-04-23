Zimbabwe: Veld Fires - Senators Call for Hefty Fines

Senators yesterday called for the imposition of hefty fines on veld fire offenders as the country aims to cut losses.

This comes as this year's fire season, which stretches from July 31 up to October 31 each year is approaching.

Veld fires have become one of Zimbabwe's greatest environmental challenges for the past decade, mostly affecting farming communities destroying pastures, crop yields, soil fertility and the hydrological cycle.

According to the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), veld fires remain a major driver of land degradation in Zimbabwe, with the country losing over one million hectares of valuable land each year.

Responding to a motion in the Senate yesterday, Senator Morgan Femai (Harare MDC-A) said imposition of heavy fines would be deterrent.

"Veld fires have become a perennial problem to this country because the perpetrators are given light sentences," he said.

"I believe if one is sentenced to 15 years, it will act as a deterrent to offenders and veld fires will decrease".

Sen Femai said in communal lands where police posts could be 50km away from where veld fires occur, traditional leaders were supposed to help apprehend offenders. Senator Maybe Mbohwa (Midlands Zanu PF) said problems caused by veld fires were detrimental to the economy of the country.

"Veld fires have become a thorn in the flesh to the majority. We are failing to find solutions on how to eradicate the issue of veld fires. The problems that are caused by veld fires are too many and have grave consequences. Should the offenders be caught, they should be given deterrent sentences."

Sen Mbohwa said veld fires had the ability to hinder tourism activities.

"When looking at tourism, for example when driving to Victoria Falls after Bulawayo both to the left or right side of the road, vegetation has been badly burnt," she said.

"This will discourage tourists from coming to our land."

Sen Mbohwa said human lives were also in great danger by veld fires and called for more campaigns against veld fires.

"Through leadership, we should advocate fire-guards that will quickly stop the spread of fire," she said.

"We should teach communities about the dangers of veld fires, especially this year when we have had a lot of grass and trees that have been resuscitated."

Sen Alice Dube (Matabeleland North Zanu PF) said many communities were not taking the effects of veld fires seriously.

"Veld fires have destroyed a lot in our areas," she said.

"Some people are not taking them seriously. Some people know very well who would have started a veld fire, but they do not report to authorities."

Sen Molly Ndlovu (Bulawayo Zanu PF) said veld fires were the cause of the shortage of grazing pastures.

"As grass is burnt, we do not have anything at all," she said.

"Our animals will not have anything to graze on. All of us should not condone veld fires. Any person who starts a fire should be given a stiff penalty."

Last year, the country recorded a total of 298 fire incidents and lost 165 352 hectares to veld fires.