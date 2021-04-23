Zimbabwe: Zitf in July

President Mnangagwa has approved dates for the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) and will be held in July this year, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce announced yesterday.

Zimbabwe could not hold the trade expo last year as part of cautionary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The fair will be held between July 20 and 23.

"Please be advised that the President has approved that the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair be held during the period 20th to 23rd July 2021," said Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry and Commerce Dr Mavis Sibanda in a statement.

ZITF chief executive Mr Nicholas Ndebele said he was still consulting with the board.