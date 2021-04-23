Africa: CAF President, Dr Patrice Motsepe Holds Key Meetings in Cairo

The President of CAF, Dr Patrice Motsepe arrived in Cairo, Egypt, at the headquarters of the continental football governing body for his first visit as CAF President.

Accompanied by the General Secretary of CAF Veron Mosengo-Omba and Egyptian Football officials, President Motsepe held several meetings including Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Ashraf Sobhi.

FIFA Council member of Egypt Hany Abou Rida also attended the meeting.

President Motsepe went to the CAF offices where he met heads of departments in the CAF administration.

Le Président Motsepe prend ses quartiers au siège de la CAF