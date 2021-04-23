Africa: CAF President, Dr Patrice Motsepe Holds Key Meetings in Cairo

23 April 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The President of CAF, Dr Patrice Motsepe arrived in Cairo, Egypt, at the headquarters of the continental football governing body for his first visit as CAF President.

Accompanied by the General Secretary of CAF Veron Mosengo-Omba and Egyptian Football officials, President Motsepe held several meetings including Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Ashraf Sobhi.

FIFA Council member of Egypt Hany Abou Rida also attended the meeting.

President Motsepe went to the CAF offices where he met heads of departments in the CAF administration.

Le Président Motsepe prend ses quartiers au siège de la CAF

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
Kenyan President in Spotlight for Ignoring Constitution
U.S. State Dept Cautions on Travel to Africa Over Covid-19 Spread

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.