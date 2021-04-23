Liberia: ANC Demands Speedy Trial in Maryland's Murder Case

Barely two weeks now since 34 persons from Maryland County were arrested and placed behind bar at the Zwedru correction palace in Grand Gedeh County in connection to the ritualistic killing ... in Maryland and that of the vandalization, looting of property as well as the burning of the Speaker's home, on Monday, April 19, 2021.

The opposition Alternative National Congress has called on the Ministry of Justice to formally indict and send to court all 34 suspects arrested after the recent murder of motorcyclist Mordacious Nyemah and subsequent violent protest in Maryland County characterized by arson attacks on public and private property, including home of Speaker Bhofal Chambers.

The ANC says this is necessary to restore the rights of innocent persons among the suspects as guaranteed by the Constitution of Liberia.

In a press release issued on Monday, April 19, 2021 the regional chairperson of the party, Augustine Krah said the ANC condemns the murder of motorcyclist Nyemah and regrets the situation that some citizens took in drawing government's attention for redress.

He stressed that the party doesn't believe in or tolerate unlawful acts to correct any wrong, so if there is a situation of such, citizens should always channel their grievances to the government through a timely and peaceful manner.

The ANC regional chairman continued that although the party discourages acts of violence, but this is the third murder case that has sparked tension and demonstration in Maryland County, so it needs serious attention from government.

He recalled that similar situation happened in recent time along Harper-little Wlebo road and Pleebo-Boniken road but investigation has produced no result.

However, he thanks God there are prime suspects and culprits in this latest murder, therefore, the Alternative National Congress and its regional leadership want a timely adjudication to bring the perpetrators to book to bear full weight of the law in order to deter recurrence of such heinous crimes thereby, igniting hope of safety for everyone.

Krah said the party strongly believes all 34 persons arrested in Maryland County, including youth president might not be liable for any wrong doing or violation from the violent demonstrations.

He said in order for justice to be served, the Ministry of Justice should charge and send to court all those arrested, as provided for by law, so that the innocent are released. He reminded that forty-eight hours timeframe provided under the law to arrest, charge and send a suspect to court has passed.

On April 8, 2021, the 34 suspects in question were charged and sent to the Pleebo Magisterial Court and later transferred to the Zwedru Correction Palace in Grand Gedeh County, awaiting trial, as a result of destruction of the prison facility in Harper City, Maryland County.

According to the April 8th Police charge sheet, the 34 men were charged with multiple crimes, ranging from robbery, criminal conspiracy, arson, riot, failure to disperse, criminal mischief, obstruction of highways and other public areas, and disorderly conduct.

On April 5, 2021, Police investigators arrested defendants Morris Senneh, President of the Pleebo Motorcyclists union, Thomas Kumah, president of Maryland County youth and scores of protesters.

The 34 persons arrested include; Mamadou Diallo, Edward Toe, Sieh Gray, Edwin Lawal, Salu Ali, Lawrence Jarbee, Wilfred Kuoh, Eugene Koppeh, George Nimely, John Davis, Patrick Wilson, Augustine Navy, Micheal Doblah, Sawo Bedel, Robert Wesseh, Fred Johnny and Peter Bestman.

Others are Moses Toe, Mashel Doloson, Thomas Kuma, Joseph Bannie, George Segbeh, Mark Freeman, Michael Tugbeh, Winston Smith, Christopher Dweh, Prince Kouh, George Weah John Collies, Chris Porka and Sham Beyslow.

Police charge sheet further details the alleged perpetrators were duly informed of their constitutional rights, investigated and duly charged with the commission of multiple crimes named above, for leading a group of protestors from the youth and motorcyclists communities in Pleebo and Harper cities with the intent of demanding Justice for the death of their colleague Mordacious Nyemah, who was allegedly killed by Moses Mlarmah on March 25, 2021.

The charge sheet further disclosed that, the 34 defendants under their supervision on March 31, 2021, allegedly vandalized several government properties and set ablaze the home of Speaker Chambers, including a Nissan pickup in his yard before looting the premises.