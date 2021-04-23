Liberia: Sen. Botoe Wants Forestry Law Reviewed

Gbarpolu County's newly inducted Senator Botoe Kanneh has urged the Liberian Senate to review the law on Forestry, stressing that she has a background in the forestry area.

Speaking in the Chambers of the Liberian Senate Thursday, 22 April during the induction of three new senators inclusive of Madam Kanneh, she assured that she will do her best to work with her colleagues at the Senate to take Liberia to another level.

"I am from the dried meat table to the Liberian Senate, I am grateful to God, the people of Gbarpolu, the women of Liberia and the diaspora. The road [isn't] easy but it's worth it. I'll work to take Gbarpolu from Zero to hero," Madam Kanneh continues.

Senators Botoe Kanneh of Gbarpolu, Wellington Geevon Smith of River Cess County and Jeremiah Koung of Nimba County were inducted into the Liberian Senate Thursday following their elections in the 8 December 2020 polls.

Legal challenges against election outcomes in most of the 15 counties delayed the certifications and subsequent inductions of senators - elect because most of the election matters ended up at the Supreme Court for final decisions.

During the induction, Independent Senator Wellington Geevon Smith of River Cess County says he started this journey years ago and has contributed to watering the democracy to build the country.

He notes that the seats in the Chambers of the Liberian Senate are arranged based on counties and not on political parties.

"I am not a drum beater for the opposition community and also not a cheering squad for the ruling party, I am an independent candidate to work with everyone for the betterment of the country," he says.

Also speaking, Nimba County Senator Jeremiah Koung says if nothing is done about the Election Law, Liberia will run into chaos in 2023.

According to him, people should be certified after the results, but adds that if the person who has been certified turns out to have lost a case filed in court against the outcome of the election, the loser should be de-certificated.

The President Pro - Tempore of the Liberian Senate Albert T. Chie says the Chambers is a political theater, adding that if anyone wants to be a leader in this country, that person must come to the Senate first.

Chie further claims that in 2029, the Senate will get together and will produce a President and Vice President, regardless of the different political parties.

Chie suggests that if anyone wants to contest in the 2029 presidential elections, they should contest in the 2023 senatorial elections, saying "We will not take [President George Manneh] Weah down; he will turn over peacefully in 2030."