South Africa: Oudtshoorn's Wonderful Pomegranate Jewels Glow Despite Drought

The heart of the Klein Karoo has long been associated with farming ostriches and lucerne but Gerhard Meyer set about planting orchards of these fruit-bearing trees instead.

Pomegranates have quite the history. It's among the fruit Jesus "probably" ate, although the Bible is silent on this matter; it's mentioned in passing in the old testament. In other mythologies, the pomegranate can symbolise fertility, beauty, eternal life, blood, death and power. So pretty versatile.

Some like to believe each pomegranate contains 613 seeds, which corresponds with the 613 commandments of the Torah, but I suspect this is not scientific. If anyone cares to crack open a lot of pomegranates and count the seeds, do let me know the outcome. In the story of Hades and Persephone, she ate just six of them, which let her live for six months of every year in the Kingdom of the Dead. We can assume she did so willingly because six of those little jewels certainly weren't because she was hungry.

When Gerhard Meyer bought back his family farm near Oudtshoorn, he changed the name from Langverwacht - which...