Namibia: Covid-19 Cuts Over 11,000 Jobs

23 April 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

The coronavirus pandemic caused 11 210 job losses from 983 employers during the last financial year, labour minister Utoni Nujoma has said.

However, Nujoma assured the nation that the ministry will work tirelessly and innovatively to achieve a

culture of employment-centred planning and budgeting that will result in employment creation and sustainable enterprise development.

Nujoma said this while motivating the ministry's budget in parliament on Wednesday. The ministry is allocated a budget of N$163 million for the 2021/22 financial year, of which N$154 million is for the development budget. Nujoma said the development budget is mainly for renovations and maintenance of the buildings and office infrastructure.

According to him, the ministry has four programmes, with stipulated activities planned for this financial year, with the budget estimate of N$25 million to be implemented by the Directorate of Labour Market Services.

The other programme, Nujoma said, is the Promotion of Harmonious Labour Relations, with the budget estimate of N$76 million to be implemented by the Directorate of Labour Services, the Offices of the Labour Commissioner and the Employment Equity Commission.

The Social Dialogue and Tripartism Programme is allocated N$8 million to be implemented by the division of International Relations and Advice, which is aimed at, among others, fulfilling Namibia's obligations as a member of the Employment and Labour Sector of SADC, the Specialised Technical Committee on Social Development, Labour and Employment (STC-SLE) of the African Union, and of the International Labour Organisation (ILO). For Policy Co-ordination and Support Services, Nujoma said a budget estimate of N$60 million has been allocated.

He said the programme is responsible for Policy Coordination and Directives as well as the general Administration Support Functions.

According to him, the ministry, among others, has planned to finalise the revision of existing legal frameworks such as the Affirmative Action (Employment) Act (Act No. 29 of 1998), the Employment Services Act (Act No. 8 of 2011), the Labour Act (Act 11 of 2007) and the Social Security Act (Act 34 of 1994). Furthermore, Nujoma informed lawmakers that management, other staff members and key stakeholders will be trained in gender-responsive budgeting and gender mainstreaming in employment programmes pursuant to recommendations from the ministry's self-assessment gender audit.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Kenyan President in Spotlight for Ignoring Constitution
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
U.S. State Dept Cautions on Travel to Africa Over Covid-19 Spread

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.