South Africa: Western Cape - Young Father Gets 25 Years for Killing His Infant Daughter

A 21-year-old man who killed his four-month-old baby highlights the scourge of child murders plaguing the Western Cape and South Africa. His duty as a parent was to protect her, not kill her.

A 25-year prison sentence was handed down to 21-year-old Ashwynne Kortjie in the Western Cape High Court on Monday, 19 April, for the murder of his four-month-old daughter.

The sentence followed Kortjie's legal representative Leandra Adams entering into a plea agreement with Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions David Damerell. Part of the agreement was that the State withdrew the child abuse count and Kortjie pleaded guilty to the count of murder.

In his plea agreement, Kortjie admitted that on 20 November 2019, at 75 Frans Avenue, Happy Valley, he unlawfully and intentionally killed his four-month-old child, Asheem-Lee Stallenberg. He had hit the infant with his fist, broke her arm and inflicted blunt force trauma on various parts of her body.

In his plea agreement, Kortjie outlined the chilling events that downplayed and led to Asheem-Lee's death. He explained that on the morning of 19 November 2019, the mother brought the baby to him. The baby was in his care until 20 November 2019.

"At about 9am on...