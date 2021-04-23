Namibia: Klazen Resigns From Fishing Interest

23 April 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Walvis Bay — New fisheries minister Derek Klazen said he has disposed of his interest in a fishing company in which he held a 25% stake.

Klazen served on the board of directors and as shareholder of KKNU Holdings as well as

trustee of the KKNU Endowment Trust until Wednesday when he was appointed as the new fisheries minister, replacing Albert Kawana.

Kawana was subsequently appointed as home affairs minister. Klazen, who hails from Walvis Bay and also served as mayor of the town before his appointment as deputy minister of urban and rural development in 2015, faced criticism from several Namibians, who voiced their concern that the minister is compromised due to his close ties with the town, considered Namibia's fisheries hub, as well as links to some fishing companies.

"My hands are clean and I don't have any interest in the fishing industry, as I commenced with disposing of my shares," Klazen told New Era yesterday.

In a statement sent to the media late yesterday afternoon, he said allegations of his alleged involvement in Omualu Fishing have been circulating since 2019.

Omualu Fishing gained notoriety when the documentary, 'Anatomy of a Bribe' by Al Jazeera, implicated Windhoek-based lawyers Sisa Namandje and Sacky Kadhila-Amoomo.

The documentary chronicled how politicians and politically-connected individuals gamed the system to derive massive kickbacks in the fishing sector, the so-called Fishrot scandal.

"These stories allege that I was a shareholder and director in Omualu fishing - and secondly, that I facilitated the sale or acquisition of bulk land in extension 10 and 11 in Kuisebmond and Narraville to and by Omualu Fishing," the newly-appointed minister said in the statement.

He added that in September 2010, while still a teacher, he applied for fishing rights - just like any other Namibian and that the application was done through KKNU Holdings (Pty) Ltd, in which he held 25% shareholding.

"KKNU Holdings (Pty) Ltd, in turn, held 70% (later reduced to 60%) shareholding in the KKNU Endowment Trust. The KKNU Endowment Trust, in turn, holds 33.33% shareholding in Aluhe Fishing. Aluhe Fishing (Pty) Limited was awarded fishing rights in December 2011, effective January 2012," he said.

He further explained he resigned on 29 February 2020 as a director of Aluhe Fishing (Pty) Limited and was informed on 21 April this year of his appointment as the fisheries minister and immediately resigned as a director and shareholder of KKNU Holdings and trustee of the KKNU Endowment Trust, with immediate effect.

"I also commenced the process of disposing of my shares in KKNU Holdings already for the sake of transparency. I have at no time served as a director or shareholder at Omualu Fishing nor do I hold any interest in any fishing company nor intend to hold any," he said.

He added that the allegations of having facilitated the sale or acquisition of land by Omualu Fishing are also not true.

"The council at the Municipality of Walvis Bay comprised 10 councillors, who, during council sittings passed resolutions on land and other matters. As such, no single councillor can facilitate approval for land to an applicant or a group of applicants," he said.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Kenyan President in Spotlight for Ignoring Constitution
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
U.S. State Dept Cautions on Travel to Africa Over Covid-19 Spread

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.