South Africa: No Country for Women Lawyers, but New Judicial Appointments Offer Hope

Women in the legal profession are still on the back foot in comparison with their male colleagues. Sexism and lack of gender transformation were all too apparent during interviews with top candidates before the Judicial Service Commission over the past two weeks. Looking at the recommendations thus far -- including four women to fill roles as deputy judges president in four high court divisions -- the JSC panel appears to be taking notice.

By all indications, being a woman lawyer sucks, and this has been confirmed during interviews with top legal candidates before the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) over the past two weeks.

While there are high numbers of women law school graduates, when it comes to moving up the legal ladder, women lawyers have a tough time getting work. They are often lumped into family law, dealing with disputes over custody and divorce matters, while their male counterparts find themselves arguing big cases that will ultimately provide them with the body of work that would make it easier for them to one day ascend to the bench.

Therefore, the JSC's decision to recommend four women candidates to fill leadership roles as deputy judges president in four high court divisions...