Tunisia: Soccer - CS Sfaxien - Medical Plane to Repatriate Moncef Khemakhem From Benin

22 April 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi has ordered to dispatch a military medical plane to Benin to bring back President of Club Sportif Sfaxien Moncef Khemakhem, who fell ill during his trip with the Sfax club to meet Burkina Faso's Salitas.

Khemakhem was admitted to a private clinic in Porto Novo and was unable to accompany the team of CS Sfaxien on its return from Benin where they had just defeated Salitas (2-0) and booked their ticket for the quarter-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup.

