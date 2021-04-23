Egypt: Kaïs Saïed Reiterates Tunisia's Support to Egypt in Renaissance Dam File

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kaïs Saïed reiterated Tunisia's support to Egypt in various regional and international events in order to achieve a negotiated and fair solution to the Renaissance Dam file that preserves the Egyptian people's historical rights to the Nile waters.

Saied was quoted as stressing in a Presidency press release that the Egyptian national security is a fundamental pillar of the Arab national security.

This was at a meeting held Thursday evening at Carthage Palace with Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry who handed him a written letter from Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi about the Renaissance Dam file.

The President of the Republic stressed the strong desire of Tunisia to further foster ties with Egypt and raise the relations of cooperation and partnership, to the highest level, according to new visions to achieve the aspirations of both peoples for more stability and development.

The Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs said his visit to Tunisia is part of an Africa tour, adding he informed the Head of State of the latest developments in the Renaissance Dam file and his country's efforts to reach a fair and legal agreement.

Shoukry said he conveyed to President Kaïs Saïed, the greetings of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and his pride at the results of his recent visit to Egypt, as well as his determination to continue joint work in all areas.

President Kaïs Saïed on April 9-11 made an official visit to Egypt, during which he met his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

He stressed at a joint press conference held on April 10, 2021 in Cairo, that the national security of Egypt is Tunisia's and that the position of Egypt, in terms of equitable sharing of the Nile waters during international meetings is also same as Tunisia.