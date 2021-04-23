Namibia: Opuwo By-Election to Cost N$2,1m

22 April 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Shelleygan Petersen

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) plans to spend N$2,1 million on the Opuwo by-election.

This comes after Opuwo Rural Constituency councillor Uaurikua Kakuva died earlier this month. Kakuva was elected in the regional council as a Popular Democratic Movement representative last year.

National Assembly Speaker Katjavivi revealed this week that ECN will use the money to recruit, train and deploy election officials to conduct registration of voters and for the subsequent polling process.

"The conduct of the aforementioned by-election will cost approximately N$2 086 000," he said.

The date of the by-election is yet to be announced.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Kenyan President in Spotlight for Ignoring Constitution
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
U.S. State Dept Cautions on Travel to Africa Over Covid-19 Spread

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.