Namibia: Opuwo By-Election to Cost N$2,1m

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) plans to spend N$2,1 million on the Opuwo by-election.

This comes after Opuwo Rural Constituency councillor Uaurikua Kakuva died earlier this month. Kakuva was elected in the regional council as a Popular Democratic Movement representative last year.

National Assembly Speaker Katjavivi revealed this week that ECN will use the money to recruit, train and deploy election officials to conduct registration of voters and for the subsequent polling process.

"The conduct of the aforementioned by-election will cost approximately N$2 086 000," he said.

The date of the by-election is yet to be announced.