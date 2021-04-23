Zimbabwe: 'A' Level Zimsec Results Out

The Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (ZIMSEC) has released the 2020 November 'A' Level results.

The results were delayed by Covid-19 restrictions amid reports examiners at one point downed tools demanding better allowances for marking.

According to a ZIMSEC statement, the pass rate was 81.2%, a decline from the 83% recorded in 2019.

A total of 49 153 students sat for the examinations with 39 802 managing Grade E or better in two or more examinations.

Collection starts Friday, 23 May 2021.

There was an outcry in February when the Grade Seven ZIMSEC results for 2020 students were released over a decline in the pass rate with government accused of neglecting the education sector and unwilling to review the salaries of teachers.

ZIMSEC is yet to release results for 'O' Level students who also sat for the examinations at the end of 2020.