Namibia: NBC Strike Could Cripple Corporation - Chairperson

The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) says an industrial action planned for this afternoon (Thursday) by workers will be counterproductive to the corporation's solutions.

The workers, through the Namibia Public Workers Union (Napwu) and their lawyer Kadhila Amoomo, yesterday told the board that they are going ahead with the strike and fully comply with the set rules.

This means during the industrial action, the NBC board should not intimidate the striking workers, they should not employ freelancers and desist from violating their obligation to ensure that workers' right to freedom of association is protected and fulfilled.

NBC board chairperson Lazarus Jacobs in a statement on Thursday said resorting to industrial action will not benefit any party and will only deprive Namibians of critical needed information, especially now during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He reiterated that should the strike continue in its current form, it will worsen the financial position of the NBC given that the organisation will not be able to pay for salaries in the current environment.

"It is indeed a sorrowful day to note that the workers chose to go the route of an industrial action, instead of looking for other means of resolving the matter amicably," he said.

The chairperson added that a once off payment offer amounting to N$7,6 million was made to the workers, despite the challenging economic times.

"This was initially was rejected. This offer was subsequently taken off the table when the budget announcement for the financial year 2021/21 was made by the Minister of Finance on 17 March 2021, as it relates to the NBC.

"Moreover, all employees received a wage increase of 6% backdated for eighteen (18) months in 2018," Jacobs noted.