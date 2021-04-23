Namibia: NBC Strike Could Cripple Corporation - Chairperson

22 April 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) says an industrial action planned for this afternoon (Thursday) by workers will be counterproductive to the corporation's solutions.

The workers, through the Namibia Public Workers Union (Napwu) and their lawyer Kadhila Amoomo, yesterday told the board that they are going ahead with the strike and fully comply with the set rules.

This means during the industrial action, the NBC board should not intimidate the striking workers, they should not employ freelancers and desist from violating their obligation to ensure that workers' right to freedom of association is protected and fulfilled.

NBC board chairperson Lazarus Jacobs in a statement on Thursday said resorting to industrial action will not benefit any party and will only deprive Namibians of critical needed information, especially now during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He reiterated that should the strike continue in its current form, it will worsen the financial position of the NBC given that the organisation will not be able to pay for salaries in the current environment.

"It is indeed a sorrowful day to note that the workers chose to go the route of an industrial action, instead of looking for other means of resolving the matter amicably," he said.

The chairperson added that a once off payment offer amounting to N$7,6 million was made to the workers, despite the challenging economic times.

"This was initially was rejected. This offer was subsequently taken off the table when the budget announcement for the financial year 2021/21 was made by the Minister of Finance on 17 March 2021, as it relates to the NBC.

"Moreover, all employees received a wage increase of 6% backdated for eighteen (18) months in 2018," Jacobs noted.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Kenyan President in Spotlight for Ignoring Constitution
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
U.S. State Dept Cautions on Travel to Africa Over Covid-19 Spread

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.