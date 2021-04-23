Zimbabwe: Mamombe Appeal Hearing Deferred

22 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Fidelis Munyoro

MDC Alliance's Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri had their High Court appeal challenging the magistrates' court decision refusing them bail on the grounds of changed circumstances deferred to next week.

The two, who are facing charges of violating the Covid-19 lockdown regulations, are struggling to get bail because they have exhibited the propensity to continue committing similar offences each time they are granted bail.

Last week Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi refused to grant the duo bail saying the two allegedly committed the offences they are now facing and other charges while on bail and releasing them would compromise the proper administration of justice.

Mr Mangosi made the remarks while ruling on the duo's bail application on changed circumstances. They took the matter up to the High Court on appeal.

The hearing was set for today before Justice Pisirayi Kwenda, but the matter was deferred to Monday next week, when the record of proceedings from the lower court is expected to be available.

The two are accused of violating Covid-19 regulations when they gathered for a Press briefing at the Harare Magistrates' Court. Their trial has been set for May 5.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
Kenyan President in Spotlight for Ignoring Constitution
U.S. State Dept Cautions on Travel to Africa Over Covid-19 Spread

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.