Namibia: Watch Out! Scammers Use Namport Signage to Phish for Suppliers' Financial Detail

22 April 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Namibian Ports Authority warned unsuspecting members of the public to be aware of a scam asking suppliers for quotations on digital stationery with forged names, titles, email signature and domains. These unsolicited mails look as if they have originated from the Namport domain.

The acting Executive Commercial Services, Elias Mwenyo said in a statement any person receiving such a false request must please check the validity of the mail. Important is that all official Namport mails will only come from the email domain, @namport.com.na . "Any other variations are considered phishing domains and considered unsafe and unsecure," he cautioned.

All information pertaining to procurement can be verifies on the Namport website at https://www.namport.com.na/procurement/. Suppliers must be registered and this can be done on https://www.namport.com.na/registration-portal/

Finally, any suspicious activity can be brought to the attention of the authority's Procurement Management Unit or by calling 064 - 208 2319.

"We would like to urge members of the public to report any possible fraudulent activities involving the Namibian Ports Authority immediately at the above listed number," Mwenyo advised adding that all procurement is done strictly according to the relevant legal requirements and related guidelines and directives.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Kenyan President in Spotlight for Ignoring Constitution
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
U.S. State Dept Cautions on Travel to Africa Over Covid-19 Spread

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.