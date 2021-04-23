Namibia: Local Football Coaches Participate in Virtual Laliga Workshops

22 April 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibia is being represented on the LaLiga - Cosafa Master Class virtual workshop for grassroots coaches and training methodology which started on 21 April concluding on 5 May, the NFA website states.

The workshops are being conducted by Juan Florit, Head of LaLiga Football Programmes, and Saúl Vázquez Chas, LaLiga Senior Specialist in Football Projects Development.

Namibia Football Association (NFA) Acting Technical Director Jacqui Shipanga is joined by Collin Benjamin, Willy Kapukare, Ronny Kanalelo, Mamie Kasaona and Woody Jacobs for the workshop.

According to the website the workshops are another step forward in a partnership between LaLiga and Cosafa that was formalized last year and has already seen tangible results.

There will also be sessions for professional coaches to be held on 28 April and 12 May that touch on the preparation of squads for international competitions and the development of grassroots squads.

Gerald Gunter, Hennie Kavendjii, Thuba Sibanda , James Britz and Agnus Elemu are selected to attend this one for Namibia.

"We are delighted that LaLiga will share their expertise with our coaches across the region and recognize that this is a magnificent opportunity for those taking part to learn from the very best," COSAFA Secretary General Sue Destombes said.

"When we signed our partnership agreement with LaLiga in 2020, one of our major focuses was the development of our coaches. The quality of coaching does directly impact the caliber of players you will produce. The goal of all of us in the Southern African region is to develop world-class players in men's and women's football."

Marcos Pelegrin, LaLiga South Africa Managing Director, said the workshops are a big step forward in the relationship between his organization and COSAFA.

"It is always a pleasure for LaLiga to develop projects with our partner COSAFA, focused this time on developing football for local coaches. We are extremely proud to see how our collaboration can impact football in so many countries at the same time," Pelegrin said. "This is a milestone for both organizations, and we are looking forward to the feedback we will receive from the coaches across the region."

NFA Acting Technical Director Shipanga is delighted at the opportunity. " It's been a while seen we as coaches have done workshops and surely one of this nature will greatly impact and improve our tactical abilities. We are thankful to the NFA, Cosafa, and LaLiga for this avenue to share with the greats and learn more in our effort to move the game forward," Shipanga stated.

