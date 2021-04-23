Namibia: Ambizzy Sues Desmond Shipanga for N$300 000

THE dust around Birdie Trekwerk, real name Desmond Shipanga, refuses to settle.

The artist is now being sued by DJ Ambizzy for N$300 000.

This includes N$150 000 in damages to himself and N$150 000 to the Namibia Albino Association.

Shipanga allegedly failed to pay DJ Ambizzy for work done.

When DJ Ambizzy demanded payment, Shipanga allegedly insulted him on social media.

Shipanga is also expected to publish an unreserved apology to DJ Ambizzy and the Namibia Albino Association, as well as any person living with albinism, who may have come in contact with his "wrongful, hurtful and hateful" Instagram posts.

Birdie is accused of using his Instagram account to publish "wrongful insinuations, suggestions and innuendos", and for pushing a "hateful narrative which violated DJ Ambizzy's dignity, his person and his self-worth".

Nambili Mhata Legal Practitioners informed Birdie of the demands in a letter on behalf of DJ Ambizzy, saying these demands should be met no later than the close of business on Monday, 26 April.

"The repeated reference to our client as an albino conveyed the explicit message that people living with albinism are not worthy of being described as human beings and have sub-human or low intelligence, and amounts to advocacy of hatred towards such persons. Your aforesaid words uttered to our client therefore impaired his dignity as they are hurtful words to him and other human beings living with albinism," the letter of demand stated.

Should Shipanga fail to do this, the matter would be escalated to the High Court in a criminal case on a charge of crimen injuria, the letter states.

Nambili Mhata confirmed the letter of demand, saying: "We are not commenting on the matter. We are serious about it. Just follow it as it unfolds. We take clients seriously and we want to give our clients remedy for the issues they bring to us."

Birdie recently found himself on the wrong side of the Twittersphere for saying Ambizzy is abnormal because he was born with albinism.

His subsequent apology posted on social media was rejected by tweeps and social media followers, as well as DJ Ambizzy, who said it was not a sincere apology, but an attempt to save face.