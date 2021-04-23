Namibia: Former Nanso SG Replaces Vilho in National Assembly

President Hage Geingob has appointed former Namibia National Students Organisation (Nanso) secretary general Patience Masua as a member of parliament, without voting rights.

"Following the resignation of rear admiral (retired) Peter Hafeni Vilho from the National Assembly, president Geingob has appointed Patience Masua as a member of the National Assembly," the Presidency said in a statement on Thursday.

Masua holds a bachelor of laws degree (honours) from the University of Namibia and has worked as an assistant in the office of the Swapo party chief whip in the National Assembly, the statement said.

"I don't succumb to the politics of likability because I don't sing for my supper, I work for it. So trust that if you are not performing, as per your mandate, I will call it out. Capacity has to meet power. 'Business unusual' it surely is," Masua wrote on Twitter following the announcement.