Mauritius: Covid-19 - No Case Recorded Following Screening of More Than 500 Persons in Roche Bois

press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has not recorded any cases of COVID-19 in the community during the last 24 hours (including the screening of more than 500 persons carried out yesterday in Roche Bois).

406 patients considered cured have returned home.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

417 cases recorded through Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centres.

119 cases recorded in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

37 cases registered following targeted screening.

6 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of local active cases is 154.

Further details on the COVID-19 situation will be provided in a communiqué this afternoon.