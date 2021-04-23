Mauritius: Covid-19 - No Case Recorded Following Screening of More Than 500 Persons in Roche Bois

23 April 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has not recorded any cases of COVID-19 in the community during the last 24 hours (including the screening of more than 500 persons carried out yesterday in Roche Bois).

406 patients considered cured have returned home.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

417 cases recorded through Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centres.

119 cases recorded in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

37 cases registered following targeted screening.

6 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of local active cases is 154.

Further details on the COVID-19 situation will be provided in a communiqué this afternoon.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Mauritius

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
Kenyan President in Spotlight for Ignoring Constitution
U.S. State Dept Cautions on Travel to Africa Over Covid-19 Spread

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.