Zimbabwe: Nakamba Outshined By City Star

ZIMBABWE international Marvelous Nakamba was on the losing end despite the spirited shift from Aston Villa against log leaders Manchester City in the English Premiership on Wednesday night.

Villa fell to a 2-1 defeat in a clash which saw both sides reduced to 10 men.

Nakamba played 63 minutes before he was replaced by Ross Barkley. Birmingham Mail correspondent, Ashley Preece, gave the Zimbabwean a median 5/10 rating for his contributions on the night.

"Villa's deepest midfielder - and had to be amid City's sustained pressure," noted Preece.

"Nakamba intercepted a couple of passes in midfield but, again, was isolated at times and pinned back as City continued to attack down both flanks.

"Came off on the hour mark as Villa looked to press for an equaliser. Nakamba didn't do too much of note given City's dominance but he did take up smart positions."

Villa had looked to end an eight-year jinx by beating their opponents for the first time in 11 attempts, dating back to September 2013. They looked on course with just 20 seconds played when John McGinn gave them the lead. But City, who are gunning for this year's title, soon levelled courtesy of the impressive Phil Foden before Rodrigo headed the visitors ahead in the 40th minute.

John Stones saw red on the stroke of half-time following a late challenge on Jacob Ramsey, handing Villa hope of getting back into the encounter.

But the hosts were reduced to 10 men themselves just before the hour mark as Matty Cash was dismissed for two quickfire bookings, with Villa unable to force an equaliser as dominant City recorded a 10th successive away league victory.

Defeat continues Villa's unwanted recent record against City, now having lost 10 of the last 11 meetings and winless since 2013. They sit 11th on the log standings with 44 points, way adrift of City's 77 points as the EPL race enters home stretch.

Villa will be looking to get back on track against midlands neighbours West Bromwich Albion this Sunday.