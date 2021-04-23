Zimbabwe: Government Hails Simba Bhora Project

TOP Government officials, led by Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Tino Machakaire and football stakeholders, have toured Wadzanai Stadium in Shamva which is under renovation.

Workmen are busy constructing the dress rooms and ablution facilities while the playing turf has already been transformed into an even lush green surface.

Machakaire said the project deserves kudos and the Government will support this initiative. The project is the brainchild of Northern Region Soccer League side Simba Bhora president Simba Ndoro.

"This is a project which should be appreciated and it deserves Government support," said Machakaire.

"This is a project which other provinces should also copy. We have to salute the Simba Bhora stakeholders for this initiative."

The renovation works are expected to be completed by June.