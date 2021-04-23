Zimbabwe: Fusion 5 Mangwiro Falls in Love Again With "Ex"

Popular award-winning afro contemporary group Fusion 5 Mangwiro has collaborated with Mwenje Mathole and Denilson Musekiwa on the song, "Kuhope" which was released yesterday accompanied by visuals, is currently doing well on social media.

The song which is about wishing an ex-girlfriend to love again a boy in his dreams is part of the project by Tafadzwa Rusike on the culture and value promotion amongst the youths.

Rusike said they have started with the love aspect as it is currently the topical issue amongst the youths.

The four-minute video was directed by Miles Motion and it premiered yesterday and sitting on 4 000 views

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Rusike said it was a project to promote the culture of love and trying to demystify and denounce divorce cases after it has been announced that the cases are rising.

"It is a love song and love conquers all. I know it is hard to get back with your ex-girlfriend or boyfriend but sometimes if you really love the person you can get a second chance by talking the issue out, that is the simplest interpretation, but there is more," he said.

Rusike said the music project is very close to my heart and it will not end there.