Zimbabwe: Three Trapped in a Mineshaft Collapse

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

AT least three illegal miners were yesterday evening trapped in a disused Sirius Mine in Mhondoro-Ngezi when a mine shaft they were working in collapsed.

Although a report was yet to be made to the provincial mines and police offices this morning, Chief Ngezi Peter Pasipamire confirmed the accident which happened near his homestead.

"I can confirm that there has been a mineshaft collapsed that occurred yesterday. Three people are still trapped underground," he said.

He also said there was a road traffic accident near the mine site that is believed to have claimed two lives.