Zimbabwe: Virtual Workshop for Tourism SMEs

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) is set to host a virtual digital marketing workshop today in a bid to capacitate, develop and initiate new marketing methods following a massive global digital uptake.

The main objective of the workshop is to equip small to medium enterprises in the tourism sector with requisite skills to enhance their online presence.

ZTA head corporate affairs, Mr Godfrey Koti, said the workshop is meant to support and solidify the governing body's efforts of skills development within the sector.

"We are looking forward to the virtual workshop.

"This is certainly in line with the functions and provisions of the Tourism Act.

"It is our prerogative to develop marketing skills and initiatives within the industry," he said.

"In the recently launched National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy, digital marketing is at the core of the strategy and this workshop is one of key programs aimed at enhancing digital marketing skills in tourism."

The workshop will focus on some critical fundamentals of the digital marketing strategy, which includes content creation, social media analytics and new media trends.

"Participants will be taken through current online and new media trends.

"This will enlighten them on the various success stories on the use and effective management of the different new media platforms," he said.

The workshop will offer the much needed value to participants through the use of "real world" case studies of social and other digital media.

ZTA has put together a panel of young and vibrant presenters who are in touch with Zimbabwe's travel and tourism landscape, who include Mr Pablo Chimusoro.

Mr Chimusoro is a travel enthusiast, travel curator and digital content creator who will address the content creation process, growing an online audience and how to achieve significant results through content creation.

Mr Osbert Hove is an acclaimed writer, researcher and digital media entrepreneur, who is expected to impart his wealth of knowledge on the guide to developing a digital marketing strategy.

The other panellist is Mr Nkosana Masuku, the start-up founder of Phenomenon Technologies, who will present on the use of virtual reality and augmented reality in digital marketing strategy.