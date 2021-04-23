Zimbabwe: No Work, No Pay - Teachers Warned

22 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Teachers who are not reporting for duty risk losing their salaries after Cabinet yesterday reiterated that the "no work, no pay policy" will be enforced to ensure all teachers report for work.

The decision follows reports that a number of teachers were not reporting for duty claiming incapacitation.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa confirmed the development yesterday at a post-Cabinet briefing.

"Cabinet was informed that the number of teachers reporting for duty had decreased," she said.

"It is further noted that some of those reporting for duty are not teaching.

"Cabinet wishes to reiterate that negotiations for improved conditions of service remain open under the National Joint Negotiating Council and that the 'no work, no pay policy' will be strictly enforced."

The Government offered a 25 percent salary increment to civil servants from this month while a further 50 percent would be effected in June.

Three weeks ago, Government met its employees and it outlined constraints being faced, emanating from a prolonged economic shutdown owing to the lockdown measures instituted to manage the Covid-19 pandemic, during which revenue generation was reduced to virtual insignificance.

Further, Government coffers are stretched since it is paying for vaccines, with the aim of administering doses to at least 10 million people to achieve herd immunity.

Government has set aside US$100 million to buy Covid-19 vaccines.

However, Government has remained committed to fulfilling the payment of salaries and benefits to all civil servants, including those who were at home during the long periods of national lockdown.

Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

