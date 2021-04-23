Uganda: Judgement Weekend for Group One in Fufa Women Super League

23 April 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Makhtum Muziransa

For Group One of the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL), it all comes down to this weekend at Fufa Technical Centre - Njeru.

Table toppers Kawempe Muslim SS, with six points in three games and a +5 goal difference, want to keep their destiny in their own hands as they battle lower-bottom side She Mak (Makerere University).

"We need to win our game and wait to see what other clubs put up on Saturday," Kawempe coach Moses Nkata, said when his side beat Tooro Queens 2-0.

Tooro can make it too if they win their two games against experienced top flight sides Kampala Queens (today) and Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS).

But if they lose any, they could be staring at relegation from the league - especially if She Mak can spring up the surprises they did when they won the 2019 Fufa Women Cup.

Big team mentality

"'We played a big team with history," Tooro coach Rogers Ayesiga said after losing to record league champions Kawempe (four titles in five seasons).

"We couldn't convert our chances and now we are in a tight situation where we have to win our next game or else we are in trouble."

The dynamics of goal difference could come in play at the end of it all tomorrow if KQ, Kawempe and UMHS are tied on nine points.

Only two can make the playoffs, where they will be joined by the top Group Two sides. Group Two have their matches next week in Njeru.

Group one fixtures today

9am: Kampala Q. vs. Tooro Queens

12pm: She Mak vs. Kawempe Muslim

Tomorrow

9am: She Mak vs. Kampala Queens

12pm: Tooro Queens vs. UMHS

