Angola: Minister of State Supports Rain Victims in Hoji-Ya-Henda

Luanda — Minister of State for the Social Area, Carolina Cerqueira, took solidarity support to the families of the victims of Monday's rains in the Urban District of Hoji-Ya-Henda, in Luanda on Wednesday.

Available data indicate that the rains, which lasted about seven hours, caused 24 deaths, two injuries, 2,289 flooded homes and 2,344 displaced families.

Carolina Cerqueira, who was saddened by the consequences caused by the rain, considered it to be a particularly difficult moment.

According to her, the presence of the government members, accompanied by the provincial governor, Joana Lina, means that the Executive is showing solidarity and will do everything to help the victims.

"We came here to say that we stand with you. We cannot afford to relax, we will continue to work to avoid that such situations happen again in the future ", concluded the minister.

