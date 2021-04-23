Namibia: Quigo's Digital Art Imagines Post-Apocalyptic Namibia

Windhoek-based artist Quinn 'Quigo' Goses is pretty sure humans will bring about the apocalypse but she isn't certain how it will go down.

"Maybe it could be a nuclear bomb or a pandemic but, personally, I'd hope for a zombie apocalypse," quips Quigo whose debut exhibition titled 'Into the Cosmos' is currently on display at Café Prestige and is primarily concerned with the apocalypse's aftermath.

Envisioning a post-apocalyptic future in which animals and humans can communicate and all things live in harmony, Quigo's utopian illustrations and motion graphics are curated by Efano Efano and imagine a world in which a feminine spirit leads a flock of ostrich through Sandwich Harbour as her masculine counterpart levitates over Spitzkoppe and the Christuskirche deteriorates in the crumbling capital.

"Feminine energy represents beginning in this utopia I've created. Women are the beginning of life. They've birthed the world. They've birthed us all. They represent the start of a new life in this post-apocalyptic utopian Namibia," says the self-taught artist who goes on to define the cosmos.

"To me, the cosmos has always been this vastness of unexplained concepts. Things we can't comprehend.

The cosmos is kind of scale to measure how small we are compared to the world, the solar system, the galaxy, and whatever else might be out there. I guess I'm just fascinated with the idea of the unknown."

Illustrating a hopeful, serene rebirth focused on a return to nature and a deeper understanding of the universe, Quigo makes her solo debut with promise but perhaps lacking a sense of vitality. One also gets the sense that something is lost in putting her colourful future scenes under dulling glass and exhibiting them at such a small scale.

Though Quigo's talent is evident at a technical level, there is work to be done with regard to intention, world-building and curation. "I just want people to allow themselves to view things differently, to think a little outside of the box or something like that," says Quigo whose modest collection features a number of local landmarks.

"These places are part of Namibia which makes up a very big part of me. I'm a product of this beautiful country and I wanted the work to show that."

'Into the Cosmos' will be on display at Café Prestige until 29 April.