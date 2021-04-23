Zimbabwe: 'Amendments Empower the People'

An overwhelming number of legislators voted for the Constitutional Amendment Bill (No.2) as a way of safeguarding the interests of the public and also ensuring that the President exercises his powers without hindrance befitting his office.

Among provisions in the Bill that will be amended in the Constitution is the removal of a clause on running mates, extension of the women's quota, extension of the 70-year retirement cap for judges by another five years, an introduction of a youth quota system and giving impetus to Government's devolution agenda.

In an interview, Zanu-PF chief whip Cde Pupurai Togarepi said the 2013 Constitution was a negotiated document, which contains some controversial clauses that create unnecessary anxieties, and in some cases disempower women.

"We saw a lot of gaps, a lot of inconsistencies in the supreme law and it called for amendments. The process then started, we consulted everyone, religious leaders, civil society organisations and political parties," said Cde Togarepi.

He said since the country had taken a stand that women and youths should be empowered, through inclusion in Government, it was vital to have the quota system for women, due to expire in 2023 extended.

"Do we have enough women in Parliament, no, it is therefore important that we maintain that clause so that women can continue in Parliament and we do everything during the latest window period to ensure that we have 50-50 gender representation in Parliament.

"The same applies to the youths, many youths in their different organisations have been clamouring for their inclusion in Government, in different boards and also leadership positions. Parliament therefore sees it as very important to have more youths, while they can compete for any position, there is a need to guarantee their inclusion through the quota system, as Zanu PF we said this should be supported".

The provision for 60 seats was set to expire in 2023 and Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi said the extension would allow more stakeholder consultations on how best to ensure women participation in politics, while youths will be guaranteed 10 seats.

On the issue of judges who have since 2013 been subjected to public interviews which some deemed unbefitting of their status, Cde Togarepi said while they should be interviewed upon entry to the courts it was unnecessary to continue subjecting them to more interviews even when they would have demonstrated their competencies.

"When you promote a person and then ask them to undergo interviews it is unfair; it amounts to harassment. We felt well they can be interviewed on entry point, but not that harassment, these are learned people who have impeccable qualifications".

In other jurisdictions, including the United States which is often singled out by the country's opposition and Western-sponsored non-governmental organisations as a model democracy, the President has the prerogative of selecting judges.

"The President is Head of Government and Head of State, where he becomes superior to other arms of Government, let him exercise his powers, why do we elect someone only to withdraw his authority to exercise his powers".

He said whenever the ruling party notices gaps that require amendments in the interests of the people, the Constitution shall be amended to reflect the will of the people and not reflect the machinations of foreign powers through their local lackeys.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Most of these amendments are to improve the Constitution. It is going to benefit the youths, it is going to benefit the women, it's for the benefit of the people of Zimbabwe and not for any political party. As Zanu-PF, we are the majority and we used our majority to push the legislation as no constitution is cast in stone," said Cde Togarepi.

"When you look at the issue relating to the running mate clause, as Zanu-PF, and the majority of legislators in Parliament agreed with the need to rationalise that part of the Constitution. We have a President who is elected who must appoint his deputies.

"Right now, vice presidents are the same as ministers as they are appointed by the President. They act at the pleasure of the President, when a vice president is elected, say with the same votes as the presidents, you would have created two centres of power rather unnecessarily," he said.