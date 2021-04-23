Rwanda: RPF-Inkotanyi, Russian Ruling Party Sign Cooperation Agreement

Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi), on Thursday, April 22, signed a cooperation agreement with their Russian counterparts, United Russia Party, which will see both political organisations collaborate in a number of areas with view to enhance the welfare of their peoples.

The agreement was signed during a virtual event held between François Ngarambe, the Secretary-General of RPF-Inkotanyi and Andrey Klimov, the Deputy Secretary of the General Council of United Russia.

Areas of cooperation, as spelt out in the cooperation agreement, include construction, organisational work, women and youth cooperation, economic development and other areas of mutual interest.

Speaking from the RPF Headquarters in Rusororo Sector, Gasabo District, Ngarambe said that the cooperation was agreed upon in the recently held international conference organised by United Russia and attended by ruling parties from different African countries.

"The agreement offers an excellent opportunity to expand the cooperation between the two sister parties...our two parties will commit to enhance cooperation through consultations, exchange of information and exchange our party delegations," said Ngarambe.

He added: "We will also commit ourselves to enhance parliamentary diplomacy between our two countries and develop constructive dialogue between our youth and women groups."

Bilateral cooperation, according to Ngarambe, is an important step to promoting people-to-people diplomacy and several other areas that can mutually benefit the two parties.

He reassured their partners of the commitment by the RPF-Inkotanyi to implement the agreement in the best interest of the people of the two countries.

On his part, Klimov said that it would have been better for the signing to be held physically, but added that until normal travel resumes after the containment of the global pandemic of Coronavirus, they will continue to interface virtually.

Before the end of the year, he said, delegations between both parties will meet to discuss in detail the areas of cooperation.