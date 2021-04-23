Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Gets Tough With Name-Droppers

ZANU PF will not allow its members to abuse the party name and disrupt investments in order to line their pockets, the ruling party's Matabeleland North provincial chairman who is also the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Richard Moyo has said.

This comes after it emerged that some people abused party vehicles and their purported position in Hwange to demand kickbacks at Beifa Investments Private Limited.

A shadow MP for Hwange Central Mr Reed Dube allegedly visited the company and disrupted a coal mine project in Dinde, Hwange, in a marked party vehicle and incited villagers to resist the company's site mobilisation processes.

"As the Government, we are supporting the company, they are bringing in development in the area and creating employment for the locals. We cannot have a lawless society.

"Party members who are deviating from the party constitution will face disciplinary action and those vehicles used for criminal activities will be impounded," he said.

According to Beifa Investments Private Limited project manager Mr Zhou Zheng Qiao, it is alleged that Mr Dube together with Mr Never Chuma (Zanu PF Dinde chairman) unlawfully disrupted the implementation of the coal exploration project in Dinde.

According to Mr Zheng Qiao, the pair name-dropped the Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda to gain access to the company premises.

Last week, Zanu PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu appealed to the public to report cases where people abuse the revolutionary party's name.