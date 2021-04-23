Zimbabwe: China Unveils Scholarships

China unveiled scholarships yesterday that will help gear local students towards industrialisation and modernisation of Zimbabwe, in line with Vision 2030 of achieving and upper middle income economy and the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

Students from University of Zimbabwe, Midlands State University and the National University of Science and Technology will benefit from the China-Zimbabwe Friendship Scholarships launched by Chinese Ambassador Guo Shaochun.

The main target will be students studying engineering and technology, health sciences, agriculture and natural and applied sciences programmes.

"Zimbabwe is now fully geared to realise Vision 2030 under NDS1," said Mr Guo, while launching the scholarships virtually. "As an all-weathered friend, we want to contribute to this vision in any way we can.

"With our joint infrastructure projects and livelihood programmes making good progress, we are tapping into potential to do more."

Mr Guo said higher education was one of the core pillars of NDS1 and was key to industrialisation and modernisation of Zimbabwe.

"Together, let's help our young grow up to be the best they can be -- creative, patriotic, socially responsible and independent-thinking," he said.

"Both China and Zimbabwe attach great importance to the development of education.

"With this programme, we also want our Zimbabwean brothers to know that China supports you in charting your own course of development."

Mr Guo said China would never meddle in the affairs of Zimbabwe, whose people are capable of charting their own way.

He said his country's contribution to the education sector was meant to empower young people who would contribute to the country's chosen path of development.

Mr Guo said the behaviour of some private businesses and private individuals in Zimbabwe should not be confused with the policy of the Chinese government.

"Confusing the actions of private individuals with the policy of the Chinese government and accusing China of looting Zimbabwe's resources is totally groundless and malicious speculation for political purposes," he said.

"Our commitment to this friendship and to our bilateral cooperation will not be shaken by any force."

Mr Guo said the Chinese government consistently provided humanitarian and economic support for Zimbabwe in the past 41 years, with the latest being free doses of Covid-19 vaccinations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Education Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Responding to the unveiling of the scholarships, Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Deputy Minister Raymore Machingura said they will go a long way in developing human capital for the achievement of Vision 2030.

"Your donation in the form of scholarships with a view to assisting our underprivileged students will further our mission of implementing a Heritage based education 5.0 meant to modernise and industrialise the economy of Zimbabwe," he said.

"In addition, the scholarships will no doubt increase the uptake of STEM-based programmes in our universities in response to the critical skills gap that exists in our country.

"Consequently, these scholarships will be channelled to students pursuing engineering and technology, health sciences, agriculture and natural and applied sciences programmes in response to the national skills audit report."

Deputy Minister Machingura said: "China remains our pillar of strength in all circumstances and indeed it is a reliable all weather friend of Zimbabwe. We have received some donation for Covid-19 vaccines which our society is benefiting from. Your support is invaluable to us."

Midlands State University Vice Chancellor Professor Victor Muzvidziwa, University of Zimbabwe Vice Chancellor Professor Paul Mapfumo and National University of Science and Technology's Dr William Goriwondo welcomed the scholarships