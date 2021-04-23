North Africa: Bein Sports Bags Mena Rights to Extreme E

23 April 2021
NexTVAfrica (Paris)
By Yuveshen Darmalingum

beIN Media Group has seized the non-exclusive broadcast rights to the debut season of motorsport series Extreme E across 24 countries in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA).

beIN Sports will broadcast live races featuring the 100 per cent electric motorsport cars, highlight shows and the series' 20-part magazine programme, Electric Odyssey.

The Extreme E season started with the inaugural race in Saudi Arabia on April 3rd, and will go on to visit Senegal (May 29th-30th), Greenland (August 28th-29th), Brazil (October 23rd-24th) and Patagonia (December 11th-12th).

By organizing races in areas that are suffering at the hands of the climate crisis, such as deserts, tropical rainforests and the Arctic, the objective of the series is to increase viewers' awareness of environmental issues and encourage them to take steps towards protecting the planet.

The Director of Programmes at beIN MENA, Duncan Walkinshaw, said, "We are delighted to broadcast Extreme E to our millions of subscribers all across the Middle East and North Africa. Extreme E is not only committed to raising awareness of climate change, but it is also focused on promoting gender equality and creating a level playing field for all, with 50 per cent of its drivers being women. By broadcasting the series, we look forward to shining a spotlight on the inspiring women in motorsport, aligning with the ambition behind our beINSPIRED project."

The Chief Marketing Officer at Extreme E, Ali Russell, added, "This is another great broadcaster relationship for Extreme E and I'm delighted beIN Group will be showing our unique sport for purpose. Our inaugural X Prix in AlUla, Saudi Arabia was a great success and we can't wait to continue the race for both our planet and to crown the very first Extreme E champions as we look ahead to our second X Prix - the Ocean X Prix - in Lac Rose, Senegal at the end of May. It is going to a great spectacle for fans across the world."

Read the original article on NexTVAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 NexTVAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: NexTVAfrica

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
New Chief Justice for South Africa as Mogoeng's Tenure Nears End
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sports Minister Strips Cricket Body of Authority in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.