Namibia: Oshikoto Man Slits Girlfriend's Throat

22 April 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Omuthiya — Despite numerous pleas and awareness campaigns to curb gender-based violence, it seems such efforts fall on deaf ears as this scourge continues unabated.

A 38-year-old woman's throat was slit with a panga by her boyfriend on Tuesday evening.

The incident happened at Elavi B village in Oshikoto, where it is alleged that the 30-year-old suspect sliced his girlfriend's throat.

"The two have been in a romantic relationship for a year. However, on Tuesday evening, the suspect allegedly came from the cuca shops and went to the victim's place. An argument ensued and the suspect wielded a machete. The deceased ran for her life, but the suspect pursued and caught up with her in the mahangu field where he assaulted her to death," stated Oshikoto crime investigation officer, Paulus Endjala.

"Despite being in a romantic relationship, the two were not living together, although they were neighbours," he added.

The suspect has since been arrested, and the panga has been confiscated and booked in as evidence. He will appear in the Tsumeb Magistrate's Court today.

The deceased is identified as Eveline Matua and her next of kin have been informed.

Meanwhile, Endjala said they are pursuing an Angolan national who is suspected of having molested a five-year-old boy from Okashana Kiiyanda village.

It is alleged that the suspect who fled upon noticing the police, has been defiling the minor in the cattle kraal.

"The suspect is a domestic worker in the victim's house. According to eyewitnesses, the suspect was caught red handed on two occasions while having anal sex with the boy. This happened between Monday and Tuesday before the matter was reported. The victim further told the police that this was not the first time he was sexually assaulted," said Endjala.

The victim has been taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Copyright © 2021 New Era.

