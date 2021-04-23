Western Sahara: 'President Ghali Is Recovering After He Was Tested Positive for Covid-19' Announced the Presidency of the Republic

22 April 2021
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Bir Lahlou — The Presidency of the Republic announced in a communiqué received by "SPS" that the health of the President of the Republic Brahim Ghali, is not a cause for concern and that he is recovering, after he was tested positive for Corona virus.

The communiqué confirmed that president Brahim Ghali, has been under treatment and health monitoring for several days, following his infection with the Covid-19 virus.

It also reassured all citizens that the health condition of the president is not a cause for concern and that he is recovering.

