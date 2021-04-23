Namibia: Fischor Denies Selling Horse-Mackerel Quota to Cavema

The temporary board of directors of the state-owned National Fishing Corporation (Fishcor) has refuted claims that they have sold a freezer horse mackerel quota of 10 000 tonnes to Cavema fishing.

Fishcor chairperson Heinrich Mihe Gaomab II says the company is approaching different horse mackerel fishing companies to take up quotas in exchange for employing the 655 former Seaflower Pelagic Processing (SPP) employees.

"No offer has been made to any company and no purchase price, but we are busy looking at all options. This process has not been concluded yet, and we are busy identifying the most suitable company for the reasons stated . . ," he says.

Fishcor sold 4 000 tonnes of fish to Tunacor in December in exchange for the salaries of employees on four-month contracts.

The said employees were at home, receiving a basic salary of N$2 500 per month.

This contract ended last month.

Gaomab says Fishcor is approaching different companies with employee sustenance, processing activity and operational capacity in mind.

"We want the gainful and meaningful employment of our 655 workers who were laid off by SPP. We cannot afford having workers at home involuntarily and getting paid . . . We hope to conclude the process this week," he says.

Fishcor terminated its three joint-venture agreements with SPP in September 2020.

This involves subscription and shareholder agreements which Fishcor, Seaflower and African Selection Fishing Namibia (Pty) Ltd (African Selection) entered into on 30 January 2017, and the quota-usage agreement entered into between Fishcor and Seaflower on 30 January 2017.

Fishcor was purportedly designated as an entity in terms of Section 3(3) of the Marine Resources Act No 27 of 2000 by former minister of fisheries and marine resources Bernhard Esau and former Fishcor board chairperson James Hatuikulipi to utilise or harvest marine resources on the government's behalf in the public interest as government objective quotas.

Fisheries minister Albert Kawana cannot explain why the government continues to allocate horse mackerel quotas to Fishcor, while it is also auctioning off governmental objective horse mackerel quotas.

This function was previously carried out by Fishcor.

"Please note that Fishcor resorts under the Ministry of Public Enterprises. What I am aware of is that Fishcor is actively looking for a lasting solution. It's not my intention to put people on the street. I am sure a lasting solution will be found," Kawana says.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kawana refuses to comment on why the government cannot allocate quotas to SPP, which is currently the only company with a processing facility and the capacity accommodate the said employees.

"Please be informed that I do not wish to talk about SPP. I understand the issue you raised is now a subject of litigation," he says.

ONGOING CASE

Meanwhile, in an answering affidavit to the High Court case that was filed by Fishcor in February, SPP accused the company of bridging its contractual obligations.

"We refer specifically to clauses 17, 18 and 51 of this reply. If Fishcor receives any horse mackerel quota, they are contractually bound to provide the quota to SPP. Fishcor has failed to do so," the affidavit states.

SPP further claims the company has repeatedly tried to engage the Fishcor board through correspondence, the Ministery of Public Enterprises, its lawyers and counsel without success.

In the affidavit, SPP is of the opinion it is being sabotaged through active and constructive inaction by Fishcor's board.