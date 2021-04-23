Nigeria: Jailbreaks Compounding Security Challenges - Reps

23 April 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Balarabe Alkassim

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the Federal Government to strengthen the Nigerian Correctional Service and other security services to tackle the incessant jailbreaks across the country.

Adopting a motion on matters of urgent public importance by Ifeanyi Chudi Momah, the house described the situation as a potent threat compounding the already bad security situation.

Momah had said the recent spate of attacks on correctional facilities across the country as well as others in recent past had become a source of internal security threat to the country

He noted that several jailbreaks have been recorded across the Nation instigated by both internal and external forces in the last couple of years.

The house urged the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service to immediately reinforce the armed squad of the Service as part of measures to prevent reoccurrence.

It also called for amendment of extant rules to enable membership of the Controller-General of Corrections into the National Security Council.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Kenyan President in Spotlight for Ignoring Constitution
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
New Chief Justice for South Africa as Mogoeng's Tenure Nears End

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.