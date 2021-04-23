Nigeria: Jailbreaks Compounding Security Challenges - Reps

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the Federal Government to strengthen the Nigerian Correctional Service and other security services to tackle the incessant jailbreaks across the country.

Adopting a motion on matters of urgent public importance by Ifeanyi Chudi Momah, the house described the situation as a potent threat compounding the already bad security situation.

Momah had said the recent spate of attacks on correctional facilities across the country as well as others in recent past had become a source of internal security threat to the country

He noted that several jailbreaks have been recorded across the Nation instigated by both internal and external forces in the last couple of years.

The house urged the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service to immediately reinforce the armed squad of the Service as part of measures to prevent reoccurrence.

It also called for amendment of extant rules to enable membership of the Controller-General of Corrections into the National Security Council.