Nigeria: Lagos Eyes $10bn Agric Funding

23 April 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Risikat Ramoni, and, Christiana T. Alabi

Lagos state and its partners have committed to raising $10 billion investment in the agriculture sector in the next five years.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said this yesterday when he unveiled a five-year food security road map to enhance food sufficiency to lift food production from the current 18 percent to 40%.

At the event by the state Ministry of Agriculture, the governor said the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on food security necessitated the action.

"We are revamping the Agricultural Land Holding Authority (ALHA) to drive investment into agriculture. We will strengthen the coconut belt with increased private sector involvement.

"Lagos, the smallest state in Nigeria in terms of land size, relies on massive food importation and mutual collaboration on production with other states to ensure food sustenance for its 22 million population."

The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya said: "With thousands of hours spent by statisticians, agriculture experts, investment bankers and practitioners, this strategic document was brought to life to help chart the way forward to a food sufficient Lagos."

The Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Rabiu Olowo, said agriculture currently generates below 2% of the state's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) stressing that the establishment of an Agricultural and Food Systems Roadmap would drive in more investments and create wealth.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
New Chief Justice for South Africa as Mogoeng's Tenure Nears End
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Kenyan President in Spotlight for Ignoring Constitution
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.