Nigeria: Govt to Cut Pollution By 20% With Renewable Energy

The federal government had reiterated its resolve to boost clean energy by increasing the deployment of renewable energy while targeting to cut GreenHouse Gas (GHG) by at least 20 percent by 2030.

Director General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), Prof. Eli Jidere Bala, disclosed this Thursday during a meeting to review the Nigeria Energy Calculator 2050 (NECAL 2050) in Abuja.

He said the process for the NECAL began in Nigerian in 2013 with support from the United Kingdom Department of Energy and Climate Change (UK DEEC).

"Nigeria's Paris commitment is to reduce its GHG emission by the 20% unconditionally and 45% by 2030 through solar PV off grid power generation of 30 megawatts (MW), elimination of gas flaring, promotion of mass transportation systems, reduce energy intensity by 30% at 2% per annum."

He said the event was to institute an update of NECAL 2050 to improve on the earlier version which began in June 2020.

"Since then, work has commenced with the formation of a national steering committee and technical working group."

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu who chaired the stakeholders' engagement meeting, said: "The task before is how to efficiently and effectively utilise these resources to guarantee rapid industrialization of the nation. We must have sufficient power for our factories, laboratories, offices, businesses and homes.

"This energy planning tool will offer choices in energy development to be examined along with its environmental consequences."