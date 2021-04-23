Liberia: Ame Zion University Confers Honorary Doctor of Humanities Degree On Former Indian Honorary Consul General Upjit Singh Sachdeva

Monrovia — The former Indian Honorary Counsel General to Liberia, Dr. Upjit Singh Sachdeva, has challenged graduates of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion University (AMEZU) to use the knowledge acquired to solve problems and "work like hell" to make a positive change in their respective lives and the society in general.

Dr. Sachdeva, who is commonly known as 'Jeety' in Liberia, is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Jeety Trading Corporation- the leading importer of building and electrical materials-and scores of other businesses in Liberia.

He cautioned the graduates to should always remember that their parents have played their part in their educational sojourn by spending hugely to give them a solid University education, and as such, they should not disappoint them.

Serving as Guest Speaker at the 30th Commencement Convocation of the AMEZU held in Vincent Town, Po River on Thursday, April 22, 2021, Dr. Sachdeva urged the graduates to always have in mind that they have been prepared not only on the academic front but also mentally to become problem solvers in their respective homes, workplaces, communities, the nation and the world at large.

"Use your skills, your knowledge, and everything you have learned, to make real and meaningful change with them--and become your own problem-solvers. You may not be able to solve or fix all of your problems; but, you can surely fix some because you have been placed in the position through the education you have received to do so, and you must do so diligently and propitiously".

Take risk

Dr. Sachdeva further used the occasion to call on Liberians, especially the graduates not to be perturbed over taking risks if they must realize their full potential.

"To become successful, you inevitably have to take Risk. If you are afraid of taking risk because of the fear of failure, you will fail no matter what the circumstances. Failure is inevitable and it is impossible to live without failing even if you live cautiously. So do not be afraid of taking risk--once it is backed by the passion of work, it is going to fill a large part of your life".

According to him, risk takes fears which block an individual from achieving his or her goal or dreams.

He maintained that fear does not give anyone the courage to direct all energy into finishing the only work that matters.

"The fear of loss caused you to freeze into a mode of in action thereby putting your dreams on hold -- perpetually. We all have goals and have fears, but how you handle those fears will determine how quickly you reach your goals. Not every Risk ends up as a success--when it is not successful, learn from the mistakes made, and take the necessary remedial actions through your next moves".

"You will never truly know yourself, and the strength of your ability, until you take Risk. Such knowledge is a true gift that is painfully gained, but worth the experience. Remember, the people you admire today for their successes took Risk to get to where they are, so do not be afraid to be fearless Risk takers".

Follow imagination

He added that the taking of risk must always be followed because in a bid for citizens to fulfill their imagination.

Dr. Sachdeva reminded the graduates that though their intelligence and education give them unique status and responsibilities, it is imagination that will set many of them apart.

"Imagination is the greatest gift of mankind, so do not disregard it and behave like many who do not exercise it at all. There are many University graduates like you--smart and intelligent--but they are nowhere in the society because they choose to remain comfortably within their bounds, and not trouble about how it would feel to have been born other than they are".