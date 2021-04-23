Liberia: Botoe Kanneh Inducted Into the Senate

23 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — The Liberian Senate on Thursday received and inducted three additional members of the Senate who faced legal challenge over elections dispute from the December 8, 2020 special senatorial elections.

Senators Botoe Kanneh of Gbapolu County, Willington Geevon Smith of Rivercess County and Jeremiah Koung of Nmba County were inducted officially on Thursday.

Senator Kanneh induction makes it two the number of female candidates in the Senate. She joins Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence who has been the only female voice among 29 men.

In her induction speech, the Gbarpolu Senator Senator requested some policy decision on the country's forestry sector. According to her, the forest is where she's from and improving policies will be part of her agenda as a Senator.

As expected, she didn't fall short of thanking the women of Liberia who stood by her during the legal battle. As a former market woman who was selling bush meat, she believes there is a need to review laws governing the forest sector. "I want my colleagues please help me review the law on forestry because that's where I came from, I know the problems in that sector," she said.

She won the Senate seat as an independent candidate. Her victory came after the Supreme Court's recent ruling dismissing a challenge to her victory by the ruling CDC candidate, mandating NEC to go ahead with Madam Kanneh's certification.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Kenyan President in Spotlight for Ignoring Constitution
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
New Chief Justice for South Africa as Mogoeng's Tenure Nears End

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.