Liberia: Botoe Kanneh Inducted Into the Senate

Monrovia — The Liberian Senate on Thursday received and inducted three additional members of the Senate who faced legal challenge over elections dispute from the December 8, 2020 special senatorial elections.

Senators Botoe Kanneh of Gbapolu County, Willington Geevon Smith of Rivercess County and Jeremiah Koung of Nmba County were inducted officially on Thursday.

Senator Kanneh induction makes it two the number of female candidates in the Senate. She joins Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence who has been the only female voice among 29 men.

In her induction speech, the Gbarpolu Senator Senator requested some policy decision on the country's forestry sector. According to her, the forest is where she's from and improving policies will be part of her agenda as a Senator.

As expected, she didn't fall short of thanking the women of Liberia who stood by her during the legal battle. As a former market woman who was selling bush meat, she believes there is a need to review laws governing the forest sector. "I want my colleagues please help me review the law on forestry because that's where I came from, I know the problems in that sector," she said.

She won the Senate seat as an independent candidate. Her victory came after the Supreme Court's recent ruling dismissing a challenge to her victory by the ruling CDC candidate, mandating NEC to go ahead with Madam Kanneh's certification.