Liberia: Condo Calls for Calm in Latest Ganta Violence

Monrovia — Condo Reconciliation Group Incorporated, a United States based non-governmental organization, has learned with a huge disappointment the latest outbreak of violence in Ganta City, Nimba County over a disputed land case.

This violence comes at the time when CONDO has embarked on plan to make a meaningful contribution to the reconciliation and healing process among residents of the county.

The Organization is therefore calling on all parties to exercise extreme restraint and let the rule of law takes it course as we are aware that the matter has claimed the urgent attention of the President Dr. George Maneh Weah and the Chief Justice of Liberia as well the Minister of Justice of the Republic of Liberia.

The conflict is the result of a land dispute that resulted into dispatching a team of the LNP Police Support Unit to forcibly implement an eviction order from an alleged court ruling. The enforcement of the eviction order led to the demolition of properties and chaos, which created lot of agitation and indignation from the victim group.

This in our view calls for an urgent investigation and enforcement of rule of law and if the findings reveal any abuse of power or misapplication of the due process of law, those responsible must be held accountable.

Liberia and Liberians are desperately in need of continuous and uninterrupted peace and stability in order to appeal to conscience of investors for sustainable development. This in our view is highly unachievable in the absence of the rule of law and indiscriminate access to justice.

We will like to use this opportunity to reiterate our call for every citizen to see peace as personal responsibility which they must upheld as a contribution to the stability and development of the country.

"We call on all those involved in the violence to remain peaceful and exercise restraint, as the relevant authorities amicably handle the situation," a statement issued in Monrovia on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, quotes the Executive Director of them US based peace advocacy group, Mr. Executive Director (ED) Kabah M. Trawally as saying.

Condo is committed to doing everything within its reach to prevent escalation of the situation by working with all parties and other key stakeholders in the county, in ensuring a peaceful resolution to the situation, thereby adverting a reoccurrence of the destructive incident.