Liberia: Condo Calls for Calm in Latest Ganta Violence

23 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — Condo Reconciliation Group Incorporated, a United States based non-governmental organization, has learned with a huge disappointment the latest outbreak of violence in Ganta City, Nimba County over a disputed land case.

This violence comes at the time when CONDO has embarked on plan to make a meaningful contribution to the reconciliation and healing process among residents of the county.

The Organization is therefore calling on all parties to exercise extreme restraint and let the rule of law takes it course as we are aware that the matter has claimed the urgent attention of the President Dr. George Maneh Weah and the Chief Justice of Liberia as well the Minister of Justice of the Republic of Liberia.

The conflict is the result of a land dispute that resulted into dispatching a team of the LNP Police Support Unit to forcibly implement an eviction order from an alleged court ruling. The enforcement of the eviction order led to the demolition of properties and chaos, which created lot of agitation and indignation from the victim group.

This in our view calls for an urgent investigation and enforcement of rule of law and if the findings reveal any abuse of power or misapplication of the due process of law, those responsible must be held accountable.

Liberia and Liberians are desperately in need of continuous and uninterrupted peace and stability in order to appeal to conscience of investors for sustainable development. This in our view is highly unachievable in the absence of the rule of law and indiscriminate access to justice.

We will like to use this opportunity to reiterate our call for every citizen to see peace as personal responsibility which they must upheld as a contribution to the stability and development of the country.

"We call on all those involved in the violence to remain peaceful and exercise restraint, as the relevant authorities amicably handle the situation," a statement issued in Monrovia on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, quotes the Executive Director of them US based peace advocacy group, Mr. Executive Director (ED) Kabah M. Trawally as saying.

Condo is committed to doing everything within its reach to prevent escalation of the situation by working with all parties and other key stakeholders in the county, in ensuring a peaceful resolution to the situation, thereby adverting a reoccurrence of the destructive incident.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Kenyan President in Spotlight for Ignoring Constitution
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
New Chief Justice for South Africa as Mogoeng's Tenure Nears End

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.