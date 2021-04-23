Liberia: TipMe, Petro Trade Filling Station Sign Agreement for Customers to Purchase Petroleum Products Using E-Money System

23 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Willie N. Tokpah

Monrovia — TipMe, an electronic payment service provider, has signed an agreement with one of Liberia's renowned petroleum dealer, Petro Trade, to enable customers to purchase petroleum products using the TipMe cashless system.

The electronic payment service provider was launched in September 2020 to provide individuals and businesses access to useful and affordable financial products and services that meet their needs.

Since then, people have been able to purchase, send money to their relatives and love ones using the TipMe cashless system. The agreement signed with the Petro Trade filling station is seen to be a boost to customers' service.

Tomelia T. Johns is the Petro Trade filling Station Manager at Vomoma, one of Petro Trade filling stations around the country. Before signing the agreement with TipMe, Madam Johns told customers to feel free and use their TipMe cashless system to all of their filling stations.

"To our customers, we have TipMe to all of our filling stations in and around Liberia. You can now make use of your TipMe cashless system and purchase any of our petroleum products," Madam Johns said.

Reindorf Haligah is the Sales Manager of TipMe. He said the agreement signed by TipMe and Petro Trade will enable customers to purchase petroleum products without stress.

"As of today, you can go to all Petro Trade filling stations, and TipMe is now accepted. If you do not have cash on you, you do not have to worry. The time you will take to go to the ATM or probably go somewhere to look for money before you pay for petroleum at a filling station, the time is now that you do not have to worry about all these things. TipMe has made it so easy," he said.

He added: "All you need to do is make sure you have a TipMe app if you do not have the app yet; all I can is, go and download the TipMe app on the Google play store. Make sure you sign up and put your information in and you will have your customer identification number to all of Petro Trade filling stations."

Post Views: 2

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Kenyan President in Spotlight for Ignoring Constitution
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
New Chief Justice for South Africa as Mogoeng's Tenure Nears End

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.