Liberia Among 20 Countries Safe to Travel - U.S. State Department Declares

Monrovia — The State Department of the United States of America has placed Liberia among 20 countries safe to travel, out of 197 countries in the world.

"This report will boost the country image around the globe, the message is clear, Liberia is doing many things right, which our international partners are closely monitoring, we should receive this news with open arms", a veteran diplomat said.

The U.S. State Department is updating its travel guidance "to better reflect CDC's science-based Travel Health Notices."

The new list, using a four-tier method of notices, deems approximately 80% of countries worldwide as "Do Not Travel."

Of the 197 countries on Earth, this leaves only two listed as "Exercise Normal Precautions" (New Zealand and Bhutan), and a further 18 as "Exercise Increased Caution" (Samoa, Belize, Benin, Equatorial Guinea, Fiji, Grenada, Palau, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Liberia, Mauritania, Montserrat, Rwanda, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe).