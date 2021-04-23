Liberia: First Lady Wants Better Care for Old-Folks

23 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

Buchanan — After about two years of intensive work, First Lady Clar Marie Weah's dream of restoring the lost respect and dignity of the elderly through the provision of quality care and support is finally in sight.

A modern 29- self-contained bedroom facility known as Decontee Home for the Elderly has been constructed by Mrs. Weah, through her personal initiative - the Clar Hope Foundation, to render quality care to our senior citizens.

As part of the Presidential County Tour in Grand Bassa County, Mrs. Weah, on Wednesday, April 21 proudly led her husband and his entourage to inspect the state of the art facility which she is exerting so much effort and resources to develop.

Speaking during the inspection tour, the First Lady said the deplorable condition of the Old-folks home in Buchanan as observed during a visit there in 2018 inspired her to build the new facility.

"Honestly, I was appalled by how the people were living (at the Old-folks home). I know that one day, one great day I will be old as well and if not for my children, some kind hearted person will be able to take care of me," First Lady Weah asserted.

She continued: "So that's what inspired me. As a First Lady you have to look out for the people of your country, and I decided to do this for the elderly of Liberia just to be an example."

According to Mrs. Weah, her quest to adequately care for the elderly is intended to set an example for others to follow in ensuring that our seniors are not abandoned.

She wants Liberians to understand that Old-age is a part of life and as such everyone must respect and care for the elderly in ways that he/she would love to be treated.

