Liberia: People With Mental Health in Liberia Struggling in Silence

Monrovia — Mental Care-Liberia Board Chair Dr. Quita Roberts has expressed disappointment with the way people with mental care are treated in the country.

Dr. Roberts who is based in the U.S., says many people with mental health problems struggle in silence because they are afraid of being judged.

"So many people blame themselves for having mental illnesses. They feel that it's their fault, people with mental health problem struggle in silence in Liberia," she says.

She noted that the civil war in Liberia contributed to mental health problem in the country, saying, "Those who went through the war here can testify to the fact about the trauma one can experience after witnessing a horrible war - related incident.

Lecturing young people brought together from different high schools in Monrovia at a one day mental health fair on the campuses of the University of Liberia on Capitol Hill in Monrovia, Dr. Roberts challenged young people at the mental health fair to muster the courage to inspire other youths in Liberia to stay away from harmful substances and take their lessen seriously.

She however urged them to make use of the internet to learn more about mental illness and inform others who are not abreast with the issue, saying they don't need a summit to be educated about mental illness due to lot of information available on the internet.

Dr. Roberts explains that everyone is one crisis away from a mental breakdown, "Anything can take you over," and therefore she urges attendees to break the stigma which, according to her, is the negative attitude that people have towards mental health.

She suggests that the conversation about mental health has to happen in the Churches, communities, schools and in the offices, saying "we shouldn't shy away from it." She noted.

Also making his presentation at the Mental Health Fair, Pastor Gemane Gedaliah Getteh disclosed that there is a widespread mental health challenge Liberia faces as a nation.

He however explained that there are limited capacities to face the challenge the country is faced with.

"The capacity to meet the mental health challenges in Liberia is small; dismally small, true or false?" he asked the students as they (students) responded with a yes.

He however agrees with Dr. Quita Roberts that there are many things that are causing the mental health burden in Liberia include war, Ebola crisis, drug addiction, sexual violence amongst others.

He called for a massive support to mental health program in Liberia, "People in the public health sector can deal with these problems through education and commitment, and support organizations and those affected, among others," he noted.

Also speaking, Liberian mental health practitioner and former John F. Kennedy Medical Center (JFKMC) Administrative Secretary Madam Comfort Nyenetue Cooper has said Liberia is falling into darkness.