Liberia: Senate Pro-Tempore Predicts Next Liberian President, Vice President Will Come From the Senate

Monrovia — Senate Pro-Tempore Albert Chie has predicted that the next President and Vice President after President George Weah will come from the Senate. He warned that people wanting to become President or Vice President of Liberia should take interest in running for the Senate.

He used U.S. President Joe Biden and his Vice Kamal Harris as examples. According to him, these two people served their countries in the Senate. Drawing it to the Liberian Society, he named President George Weah and Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor as to former Senators who have passed through the Senate.

"If you want to be leader of this country, I suggest you come here first. You see the U.S., Joe Biden and Kamala Harris served the Senate. You see President George Weah and Jewel they both served in the Senate and after their two terms in 2029, this Senate despite our various political orientations we will be prepared and will recommend to the Liberian people a president and vice-presidential candidate.